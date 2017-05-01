12th Annual Ed Alber Tarpon Rodeo Coming June 8-9

It’s time to register for the 12th Annual Ed Alber Tarpon Rodeo, which will be held June 8 and 9 in Tampa Bay. This catch-and-release tournament will award cash prizes of $4,000 and benefit Tampa Bay Watch, a nonprofit that protects and restores marine and wetland environments of the Tampa Bay estuary through scientific and educational programs.

The exciting pre-tournament Captain’s Banquet includes a silent auction, live auction and great food and drinks. The next day, anglers will launch from the starting point at the Fort De Soto boat ramp to hunt the silver king. Anglers will fish their favorite spots throughout Tampa Bay from 1 mile offshore running north to Redington Fishing Pier and south to Longboat Pass.

Fish are called in by the boat captain and logged by professional judges. At the end of the day, all anglers meet back at Tampa Bay Watch for a well-deserved meal and tournament prize distribution. The tournament is open to the public, but registration fills quickly.

To register, call Tampa Bay Watch at (727)-867-8166 x234 or visit tampabaywatch.org/edalbertarponrodeo.

All funds raised will be used to complete vital habitat coastal restoration projects in Tampa Bay as well as to teach thousands of children the importance of taking care of our environment through the Estuary EDventures programs at Tampa Bay Watch in Tierra Verde.