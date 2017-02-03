15th Annual Savannah Boat Show – March 3-5

The Savannah Boat Show, now in its 15th year, is located on Hutchinson Island, Ga., overlooking the Savannah River on the South Carolina border. is show’s strength is its location. Two hours north of Jacksonville, F.L., and two hours south of Charleston, S.C., it is a natural magnet for attracting boating enthusiasts and exhibiting companies from all three states and beyond. e show primarily showcases powerboats. Savannah, like Charleston, is on the coast, which makes it a strong saltwater shing location. Each year, shing experts are on-hand for seminars and demonstrations. e show also features boats overlooking the Savannah River and other maritime displays and exhibits. In its history, the show has held shag contests, seafood festivals, live music and other family entertainment. It’s one of the few winter boat shows in the country fortunate enough to have a waterfront view. Whether it’s sunny or inclement weather, there is something interesting for everyone at the Savannah Boat Show.