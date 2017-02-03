15th Annual Savannah Boat Show – March 3-5

The Savannah Boat Show, now in its 15th year, is located on Hutchinson Island, Ga., overlooking the Savannah River on the South Carolina border. is show’s strength is its location. Two hours north of Jacksonville, F.L., and two hours south of Charleston, S.C., it is a natural magnet for attracting boating enthusiasts and exhibiting companies from all three states and beyond. e show primarily showcases powerboats. Savannah, like Charleston, is on the coast, which makes it a strong saltwater shing location. Each year, shing experts are on-hand for seminars and demonstrations. e show also features boats overlooking the Savannah River and other maritime displays and exhibits. In its history, the show has held shag contests, seafood festivals, live music and other family entertainment. It’s one of the few winter boat shows in the country fortunate enough to have a waterfront view. Whether it’s sunny or inclement weather, there is something interesting for everyone at the Savannah Boat Show.
The Savannah Boat Show was launched in 2003 at the Savannah Trade and Convention Center on Hutchinson Island by JBM & Associates, long-time producers of the Charleston Boat Show. Since then it’s become a coastal empire tradition and boating and shing enthusiasts make this an annual outing with family and friends. Each year, the region’s best boat dealers showcase their new products and services to kick off the boating season. It’s one stop shopping at the Savannah Boat Show, with boat manufacturers on-hand to answer questions, along with nancial and marine insurance companies to assist with everything necessary for life on the water.
LOCATION
Savannah International Trade and Convention Center
1 International Drive
Savannah, GA, 31402
HOURS
- Friday, March 3, 2017 – 12:00pm to 6:00pm
- Saturday, March 4, 2017 – 10:00am to 6:00pm
- Sunday, March 5, 2017 – 11:00am to 5:00pm
TICKETS
Adults: $8.00
Children 4 to 12: $5.00
Children 3 & Under: Free
Seniors (65+) & Military: $5.00
Parking: $5.00 or take the River Street Ferry for Free
For more information, visit http://www.savannahboatshow.com/.