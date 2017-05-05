They say they “Do it Bigger in Texas”. One thing stands out during the 2017 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Conroe – everyone witnessed the largest comeback in B.A.S.S. history for the world’s biggest bass fishing tournament.

As the news was announced in 2016 that after 30 plus years, the Bassmaster Classic was heading back to Texas on the famed Lake Conroe; anglers, media, and spectators instantly became excited about the event. B.A.S.S. was preparing for more than just the largest event in their history. The expo, weigh-in and the fans would be coming out in the thousands, and the lone-star state needed to have their ducks in order for the massive amount of Classic fans that would take over and intrude Houston.

The media started preparing, by watching some of the predicted favorites on Lake Conroe. Everyone was hopeful that the pushed back date for the Classic would allow Lake Conroe to showcase their fishery. Lake Conroe is a 21,000 acre lake in Montgomery County Texas. Compared to our fishery here in Florida which is generally fairly shallow, Lake Conroe has depths of up to 79 feet deep. Fishing tournaments such as the Toyota Texas Bass Classic (TTBC) and other local tournaments have been held on Lake Conroe and left anglers looking like all-stars because big giant largemouth bass are known as the staple on Lake Conroe. As the Classic date approached, all participants were hoping that the colder weather would stay a bit longer and allow the anglers the opportunity to catch spawning bucket mouths. The GOAT (greatest of all time) Kevin Van Dam was fishing his 26th Classic and you could see a humble, reserved past champion on day one for the 2017 Classic. Social media videos and more showed KVD as an emotional, down to earth, humble champion who was not only proud to be fishing and happy that his beautiful family was able to attend, but excited to get out and do what he does best. That is, catching fish.

Fishing the Classic is one thing and winning the Classic is another. Fiftytwo anglers compete in this three day event that is billed as the Super Bowl of fishing tournaments. From the defending champion Edwin Evers, to Elite Series bracket champion Kevin VanDam, BASSFest champion Greg Hackney, the top 35 anglers on the B.A.S.S. Elites, and the Open, B.A.S.S. Nation, College and Team champions make up the most elite field of anglers on the planet all competing for one trophy. Some have extensive knowledge of Lake Conroe, others are just happy to be in the mix with some of the greatest anglers alive. The Bassmaster Classic championship is life changing. From a financial standpoint, the winner receives $300,000 and that does not include sponsor incentives. Plus the fact that recognition as Classic champion stays with you for your lifetime. Some professional anglers like our past champion Edwin Evers bask in the spotlight and become ambassadors to our sport. They promote the sport, their sponsors, themselves and share their stories. They give back to our community and tell us to teach our kids about the outdoors, and get those kids out fishing. You’ll be hard pressed to find a Classic champion as good for our sport as Edwin Evers was during his 2016 reign.

During the last few years, local pros are the favorites and end up winning the Classic. Leading up to the 2017 Classic anglers like Keith Combs, who has won 3 TTBC tournaments on Lake Conroe and Alton Jones were the favorites to win the Classic. Keith and Alton were pressed nonstop for interviews and would have a crowd of anglers following them while they were fishing.

Day One on Lake Conroe proved to be a lot tougher than what the media and spectators expected. Anglers who were thought to have an edge, struggled and dug themselves into a serious hole. 2016 Angler of the Year Gerald Swindle found himself in 51st position, Keith Combs finished day one in 41st and Auburn graduate and Elite Pro Jordan Lee caught 8lbs-6oz and was in 37th place. With the field being cut to 25 after day two, a bunch of anglers needed a good day to be able to fish on championship Sunday. Brent Ehrler, one of the up and coming anglers who many feel is the future of B.A.S.S. finished on top with a bag of 23lbs-3oz. Mike Iaconelli, KVD, Justin Lucas and more were all in the spotlight and within reach of claiming the Classic trophy.

Day two: Different day, same results. Anglers were quickly realizing that Lake Conroe, which was known to have very big fish, was not going to release its great vast wealth of giant to the anglers. While most anglers would “swing for the fences,” some anglers were scared and quickly realized that catching their limit for the day was going to be tough. Ehrler, KVD, Iaconelli and the top 25 would make the cut and fish Championship Sunday. Ehrler finished #1 with a two day total of 43lbs-4oz. Jordan Lee had a great second day moving into 15th, but was still just under 14lbs behind the leader.

Day three and the top 25 head out to compete and possibly win the Bassmaster Classic Championship. Anglers knew that the day was either bust or special. Top anglers started struggling and Jordan Lee had figured it out, amd in a “Bigger in Texas” kind of way. While the TV crews were following and filming Evers, KVD, Iaconelli and Ehrler, Jordan Lee was having the day we all dream of. Jordan was on fire and was catching fish after fish. “One 7 pounder, and then quickly another 7 pounder,” says Jordan, “and at that time I knew something was happening.” Jordan’s brother and family were watching BASSTrakk and could see that Jordan was doing the remarkable, but was it enough?

As angler after angler came in and weighed their fish at Minute Maid Park, the buzz and excitement was in full effect. Could Jordan make the biggest comeback in Classic history and win the Classic championship? As Jordan sat in the hot seat watching the top 12 anglers weigh in their fish, it was obvious we were not only watching history in the making, but the biggest comeback only one year later after the all-time weight record was broken. Day three was tough for most of the anglers that they were not bringing in 5 fish limits. As Brent Ehrler came up to the stage, you could see the tension and disappointment because he knew that he did not have the pounds to win the Classic. Ehrler brought in 5 fish for 11-10 for a total of 54-14and Jordan Lee had 5 fish for 27-4 for a total of 56-10, making Jordan Lee the 2017 Bassmaster Classic Champion.