The 2017 Elite Redfish Series Kicks Off

The 2017 tournament season will kick off with a bang as the 2017 Yellowfin Elite Redfish Series, presented by Yamaha Outboards will return to Port Arthur Texas.

The Mardi Gras Southeast Texas – A non-profit volunteer organization has invited The Elite Series to join them for what will be a truly one of a kind event. There is a lot more information to come but this is just an early posting to let everyone know and have time to plan to be with us.

The Elite Series finished up meetings in Port Arthur yesterday and have had a very successful time here in what is truly an Elite location. The field is set and 35 of the country’s best redfish anglers will compete for 2 days with the “Fab 5” after 2 days of competition moving on to fish on day 3 and weigh in, under the lights and in front of huge crowds that attend Mardi Gras.

Plan to attend and watch what we feel will be another Head Turning event and feature some first time experiences for both the anglers, sport and of course the fans in attendance. If you are wanting to Marshal this event you will need to be signed up early, first come first serve and for the ease of operation, those that can marshal both Friday and Saturday will have priority. Of course on Sunday each pro will have a cameraman on board and Marshals are not needed.

For more information on tickets and attending Mardi Gras please contact Laura Childress at laura@portarthur.com. For event or Marshal information please contact Callie Summerlin at callie@portarthurtexas.com

For information on how you can come to Port Arthur Texas and leave with the best Ram Trucks vehicle at the best price and customer service anywhere… contact Alex Parker at Mid County Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Headquarters “Your Texas Jeep Dealer” by emailing aparker@midcountycdjr.com or calling (409)-877-5024 … check out some of these awesome Mid County trucks pulling the pro’s rigs through the day 3 weigh in at the first tour stop this past 2016 tournament season.

The official hotel of this event and the Elite Redfish Series when in town isTownePlace Suites Beaumont Port Arthur so book your room quick as this fabulous hotel will fill up fast. Thank you to our platinum sponsors of this event…

Amera Trail Custom Trailers

Yamaha Outboards

Yellowfin Power-Pole®

Shallow Water Anchor

Huk Gear

frogg toggs

Simrad

OceangripAcademy Sports + Outdoors

Check-It Stik

#EliteRedfishClassic2017