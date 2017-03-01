2017 Key Largo Sailfish Challenge Results

Ten boats participated with thirty-six anglers in the 2017 Key Largo Sailfish Challenge; twenty-seven releases and twenty-eight hook ups.

  • Largest Tuna 20 lb. Mark Wodlinger fromNaples, FL fishing on Last Dance
  • Largest Kingfish 14 lb.  Brandon Hopper from Key Largo on Last Dance
  • Most Outstanding Catch 9 lb. Gray Trigger Bill Cahill Key Largo on Huntress
  • Top Junior and Lady Angler: Casey Menten from Sunrise, FL on Pisces

  • Second Runner Up: Esperanza/ Capt Rusty Albury, Islamorada   4 releases
    Mates Mike Kozma, Jay Sullivan both Key Largo
    Anglers: Bob Rich, Islamorada, FL
    Kim Lupkin, Hamburg, NY
    Conner Lupkin, Hamburg, NY
    John Albury, Islamorada, FL
  • First Runner Up:  Last Dance/ Capt Robert Collins/ Islamorada  6 releases
    Mates Brandon Hopper Key Largo & Robert Helms Islamorada
    Anglers: Matt McClean/ Naples
    Mark Wodlinger/ Naples
  • High Point Angler: Mark Wodlinger Last Dance 3 releases

  • Grand Champion: Pisces/ Capt Greg Graham/ Homestead  7 releases
    Mate: Will Ochse/ Homestead
    Anglers: Pete Menten
    David Menten
    Drake Menten
    Casey Menten   all of Sunrise, FL
    John McTurk  Homestead
