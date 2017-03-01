2017 Key Largo Sailfish Challenge Results

Ten boats participated with thirty-six anglers in the 2017 Key Largo Sailfish Challenge; twenty-seven releases and twenty-eight hook ups.
- Largest Tuna 20 lb. Mark Wodlinger fromNaples, FL fishing on Last Dance
- Largest Kingfish 14 lb. Brandon Hopper from Key Largo on Last Dance
- Most Outstanding Catch 9 lb. Gray Trigger Bill Cahill Key Largo on Huntress
- Top Junior and Lady Angler: Casey Menten from Sunrise, FL on Pisces
- Second Runner Up: Esperanza/ Capt Rusty Albury, Islamorada 4 releases
Mates Mike Kozma, Jay Sullivan both Key Largo
Anglers: Bob Rich, Islamorada, FL
Kim Lupkin, Hamburg, NY
Conner Lupkin, Hamburg, NY
John Albury, Islamorada, FL
- First Runner Up: Last Dance/ Capt Robert Collins/ Islamorada 6 releases
Mates Brandon Hopper Key Largo & Robert Helms Islamorada
Anglers: Matt McClean/ Naples
Mark Wodlinger/ Naples
- High Point Angler: Mark Wodlinger Last Dance 3 releases
- Grand Champion: Pisces/ Capt Greg Graham/ Homestead 7 releases
Mate: Will Ochse/ Homestead
Anglers: Pete Menten
David Menten
Drake Menten
Casey Menten all of Sunrise, FL
John McTurk Homestead