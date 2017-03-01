2017 Key Largo Sailfish Challenge Results

Ten boats participated with thirty-six anglers in the 2017 Key Largo Sailfish Challenge; twenty-seven releases and twenty-eight hook ups.

Largest Tuna 20 lb. Mark Wodlinger fromNaples, FL fishing on Last Dance

Largest Kingfish 14 lb. Brandon Hopper from Key Largo on Last Dance

Most Outstanding Catch 9 lb. Gray Trigger Bill Cahill Key Largo on Huntress

Top Junior and Lady Angler: Casey Menten from Sunrise, FL on Pisces

Second Runner Up: Esperanza/ Capt Rusty Albury, Islamorada 4 releases

Mates Mike Kozma, Jay Sullivan both Key Largo

Anglers: Bob Rich, Islamorada, FL

Kim Lupkin, Hamburg, NY

Conner Lupkin, Hamburg, NY

John Albury, Islamorada, FL

First Runner Up: Last Dance/ Capt Robert Collins/ Islamorada 6 releases

Mates Brandon Hopper Key Largo & Robert Helms Islamorada

Anglers: Matt McClean/ Naples

Mark Wodlinger/ Naples

High Point Angler: Mark Wodlinger Last Dance 3 releases