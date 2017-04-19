Welcome to the 2017 OAK BLUFFS BLUEWATER CLASSIC – JULY 19th – 22nd, 2017

This annual event is held at Oak Bluffs Marina. We welcomed 35 participating vessels in 2016, and the OBBC has raised and donated over $20,000 directly to the Island Autism Group of Marthas Vineyard and $14,000 to the MGH Colon Cancer Research Fund in memory of Kevin Glynn. This event will always be open to the public, catering to all fishing enthusiasts with vessels that have the range to fish in the vicinity of northeast canyons. The OBBC encompasses an overnight adventure, allowing entrants to fish for two straight days before returning to the dock. The OBBC involves 3 fishing days to chose from, fishing 2 out of 3 and a lay day.

We would like to thank all of our participating sponsors for helping make this event happen. Landshark Lager, Pilar Rum Company, Costa Del Mar, Orion Coolers, Deep Ocean Apparel, Island Queen, Buzzards Bay Yacht Sales, Macdougals Marina, Seamless Marine, and Simrad. We would also like to thank Summercamp Hotel(formerly Wesley), Our Market, and Oak Bluffs Marina for their incredible hospitality and effort… not to mention all the local businesses like the Lampost, PA Club, and Nancy’s for helping make things the best they could be! We will continue working closely with the town of Oak Bluffs to provide the public with a family friendly environment involving reputable vendors and local businesses, as well as entertainment and education on pelagic species. The OBBC tournament will be donating 10% of the tournament proceeds to the Island Autism Group in 2017.

Participants can expect top quality captain’s bags for all vessels (300 value), open bar, complimentary appetizers, and complimentary raw bar at captains party, top quality served Pig Roast at the awards ceremony. Participants can also expect top-notch marina hospitality and slip accommodations, ice in any quantity delivered to your slip, and on-site fuel (gas or diesel).

Find out more here: http://www.obbclassic.com/