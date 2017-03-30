SAVE THE DATE

September 9, 2017

CLEAR LAKE POWERBOAT SERVICE

presents the

2017 Stars N Stripes Rally

Saturday, September 9, 2017

With boating season really kicking in this month, this is the perfect time to service your boat motor to ensure a trouble-free season.

Manufactures recommend servicing your boats motor each year or 100 hours of run time, whichever comes first. Service such as oil and gear lube change, fuel filter, water pump impellers, thermostats and other maintenance items specific to your motor are essential to the life of the motor. It also allows the tech to inspect the oil and gear lube for signs of water intrusion indicating a leaky seal or other potential problems. At Clear Lake Powerboat Service, Inc. a Premier Mercury Service Dealer, we take great strides to provide our customers with the best service possible. We also provide service for Volvo Penta, Mercruiser, Indmar and other gasoline marine motors. Preventative maintenance prevents problems from arising so they do not interrupt your boating season.

