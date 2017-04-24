23rd Annual Lantana Fishing Derby – April 29th

by Willie Howard

The Greater Lantana Chamber of Commerce invites anglers and friends to join the fun and compete for cash prizes in the 23rd annual Lantana Fishing Derby. This year’s Derby and related Kids Derby are set for April 29, with the weigh-in set for the afternoon of the 29th at the Old Key Lime House restaurant on Ocean Avenue.

“We couldn’t have picked a better date for a South Florida fishing tournament,” Lantana Chamber President David Arm said. “The water will be warming up. Big fish should be moving through our area.”

The early registration deadline for this year’s Derby is April 15.Entering early allows a team of four anglers to compete in the Derby for $200. Teams that enter early have a chance of winning back their entry fee.

This year’s Fishing Derby offers a $2,500 top prize for the heaviest eligible fish. D&D Automotive will pay a $500 “monster bonus” to any team that weighs an eligible fish over 60 pounds. The Derby also pays $1,250 for the heaviest kingfish, dolphin and wahoo as well as cash prizes for second and third place in each fish category.

Fishing teams will enjoy food and music at the Captain’s Meeting and Party, set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Lantana Recreation Center at 418 S. Dixie Highway. The awards party is set for 11:30 a.m. April 30 at the Lantana Recreation Center and will feature live music, a Park Avenue BBQ lunch, silent auction and raffles.

To enter this year’s Derby, go to www.Lantanafishingderby.com. For more information about the Lantana Fishing Derby and Derby sponsorship opportunities, contact Lynn Smith at (561) 585-8664 or email: Lynn@Lantanachamber.com.