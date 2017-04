Event Info

Fishing Tournament Locations and Information:

Join us for the Kick-Off Party, Registration, Silent Auction and Raffle

Thursday June 15th, 2017, 6 to 8:30pm

Join Us for the Weigh-in and Awards Dock Party from 2 to 5:30pm

Saturday June 17th, 2017, Fishing Day

Join us for a great time. Food, Fun, Family and Fishing!

For more information please call us at 305-667-0399, or email Leah@ImageWorksCorp.com