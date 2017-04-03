34rd Annual Vero Beach Spring Boat Show April 8-9, 2017

The long running Vero Beach Spring Boat Show, now in its 34rd year, will be held Saturday, April 8nd and Sunday, April 9rd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Riverside Park in Vero Beach. Riverside Park is located just west of Riverside Theatre and southeast of Barber Bridge in Vero Beach, off Route 60.

Boat dealers, suppliers, and nautical related businesses will be displaying their products and services and will have staff available to answer questions and help you get out on the water! From stand-up paddleboards and kayaks, to deck boats and pontoon boats, shallow water skiffs and personal watercraft to offshore fishing machines and cruisers, marine accessories and services and nautical goodies. This show has it all. Finance and insurance representatives will be onsite to assist with questions you may have. Food and refreshments will be available. Parking and admission are absolutely FREE.

Come bring the family and find the boat of your dreams! Don’t miss the boat. For more information contact Laura at laura@veromarinecenter.com or (772) 562-7922.