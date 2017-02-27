5 Tips to Have a Great Spring Fly Fishing

By Dale Collins

“Punxsutawney Phil” decided he wanted more winter! Of course, we all hope he is wrong this year. At this point, it seems like it will, at least, be a warm extension of winter. Regardless, it’s time to hone those skills, and shake off the rust for the Spring. Spring fly fishing in the Great Smokies is incredibly dynamic. No trout fishery is quite the same as this time of the year. Below are a few tips to ensure a great trip to the Southern Highlands.

1) Make sure you understand the weather.

Many times the new weather apps for smart phones will indicate snow in the forecast as strong low pressure moves through the region. Often, the valleys will see snow showers all day but the snow never sticks. With that said, the very next day the high temperature may reach the 60s to low 70s. Spring is a weather rollercoaster, so be prepared for everything mother nature has to throw at you. Layered clothing is best.

2) Above 3,000 feet the water is still cold.

The tailraces, such as the Tuckaseegee, will be fishing great. Elevation 1,700 – 2,000 feet. Those daytime temps heating the water up, get the fish very active, not to mention the stocking that takes place between Bryson City and the Jackson County sections. But the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is another story. Low elevation creeks such as Nolan, Deep Creek, Bradley’s Fork and Straight Fork will see hatches kicking off all day. However, the upper elevation creeks such as Lynn Camp Prong, Kephart Prong, Upper Oconoluftee, Upper Deep Creek or anything above 3,000 feet will not be as productive until later, warmer March days or from April into May.

3) Expect the Crowds.

We have all been in those situations where, “this guy walks right up beside me and starts fishing MY hole” or “This fella just walked right through my hole” or “He caught my fish” and the inevitable “That drift boat just floated right though where I was fishing”. Delayed Harvest fishing is very fun, and many anglers know about it, therefore, it will be crowded. Keep in mind that the river is public and no single person can posses a “spot” or “hole”. Everyone is there for the same reason you are. Have fun with it! If you are not catching anything but the guy 20 yards away is…you need to humble yourself and start talking to the person about what they are doing right. And if you are the person netting fish after fish…don’t be prideful. Help grow the sport and produce more informed and educated anglers.

4) Pick a Skill to Improve on.

Delayed Harvest is a great time to focus your skills to improve on certain tactics. The competitive side of the sport has certainly grown interest in European Style Nymphing and the newest book from George Daniel Stripset gives fly fishers a few things to work on. Western North Carolina trout streams serve those tactics well. At least you can try some things that may be new and have some fun netting fish while you grow.

5) Have Fun!

The most important advice I could give you is a “no-brainer”. Just have fun! Give us a call or swing by the shop and we will do our best to help make sure that happens.

Give Dale and the boys a call at Tuckaseegee Fly Shop 828-488-3333.