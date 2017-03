52nd Annual Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament Results

With thirteen boats and forty-one anglers, there were fifty-seven hook ups resulting with fifty releases.

First place:

Last Dance / Capt Robert Collins (Islamorada)/ Mate Branden Hopper (Key Largo)

8 releases

8 releases Heidi age 11 and Heather age 10 McLean from Naples, FL Heather released 5 sailfish also becoming second runner up to high point angler

Second place:

Relentless/ Capt Paul Ross/ Mate Jimmy Hendrix Islamorada

7 releases

7 releases Paul (16), Konnor (14) and Grayden (10) Ross of Tavernier Colton Snodgrass (14) Tavernier Dillon Walters (14) Key Largo Colton caught a 16.0 lb Black fin tuna for largest Tuna

Third Place:

All Stoked/ Capt Scott Stoky and Capt George Clark -Key Largo

6 releases

Kaylee Stoky (13) and Brock Stoky (8) Key Largo

Wyatt Clark (12)

Grand Champion High Point Angler:

5 releases

Carib Sea/ Captained by K C Spaulding age 16 of Islamorada/ Capt Adam Wright Islamorada

James Klein (16) Islamorada

First Runner Up to High Point Angler:

5 releases

Tiki/ Capt Roy Lindback/ Mates Thomas Bressler and Jimi Fickling Islamorada

Skylynn Lindback (16) Islamorada

Other Great Catches: