5K and Family Fun at the SWA Soiree April 2

by Becky Robinson, Education Specialist – The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County

Bring your family out to the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County for the SWA Soiree and Run AWAY 5K to celebrate the harmony of industry and nature and bring awareness to recycling and solid waste issues.

On Sunday, April 2, 2017, from 7:30 a.m. to noon, see the SWA for yourself with a 5K trail run/walk, kids’ crafts and games, vendors, guided trail walks and of course, the giant claw that feeds your trash into one of three furnaces to make electricity! Just head on over to the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Renewable Energy Park and Greenway Trail System, 6751 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach.

New this year, there is:

An improved 5K race course

On-site parking

Tours of renewable energy facility

An interactive touch table with recycling games

Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Resource Depot (www.resourcedepot.net/) and their efforts to keep reusable resources out of the landfill and put them back in the hands of those who need them in our community.

Run AWAY 5K

Up to 300 runners are expected to greet the early morning with a trail run/walk over 3.1 miles of the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Greenway Trail System and Grassy Waters Preserve’s Owahee Trail. All pre-registered participants will receive a medal and race shirts. Awards will be given for best times in age categories. Race begins at 7:30 a.m., rain or shine, and the awards ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

Register online early to secure your spot!

Early Bird – $25 through March 19, 2017

Procrastinator’s Registration – $35 from March 20, 2017 – April 1, 2017

Race Day Registration – $35

School Group (4 or more) – $20

Children 12 and under – $15

Soiree

During and immediately following the Run AWAY 5K, all are welcome to celebrate at the free SWA Soiree! With earth-friendly vendors, educational activities and self-guided tours of our Renewable Energy Facility 2. Families can learn where their trash ends up and how to make less of it.

Rain or shine, dozens of exhibitors from all industries will showcase how they are doing their part to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rethink! The Kids Corner offers hands-on crafts for young ecologists.

Exhibitors and sponsors are still being accepted. Contact Patti Hammond at 561-640-4000 for more information.

FREE Document Shred

Palm Beach County residents can drop off up to 6 boxes of personal documents to be shredded for FREE by SafeGuard Document Destruction. For safety reasons, no participant will be allowed to get out of their car and watch their documents being shredded.

Guided Trail Walks

Natural scientists from Grassy Waters Preserve will lead periodic trail walks on the SWA Greenway Trail System, guiding visitors through habitats that house endangered snail kites and wood storks, as well as several other forms of wildlife. Please wear comfortable walking shoes, dress for the weather and make sure you have sunscreen and bug spray, if needed.

New or replacement Blue and Yellow recycling bins will be available for pick up.

Learn more about the SWA Soiree and Run AWAY 5K at SWA.org/Soiree.