Folly Beach – Fishing Pier

December’s weather was a bit wishy washy with alternating wind, rain and sunlight, resulting in more or less of a prolonged fall season. However, we anticipate January to be more consistent with crisp, sunny winter days that provide more calm fishable waters. With that being said, this is an excellent time of year for sheepshead fishing, so round up the crew and come relax under the Folly sunshine with family and friends.

Sheepshead is one of the more finicky, yet interesting species of fish. They look similar to black drum with a gray hue and black stripes but have key dorsal and fin features that set them apart. Sheepshead feed on crustaceans and bivalves off of the pier pilings using their human-like teeth. If the water is clear enough, you can spot sheepshead going from piling to piling looking for a tasty barnacle or crab. In addition, they prefer the calm seas, as it is easier for them to feed. When targeting sheepshead, fiddlers and clams are popular baits to use. As always, be sure to follow the guidelines set by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) requiring a sheepshead to be 14 inches or more in total length.

This winter, Charleston County Parks welcomes all anglers to our Winter Sheepshead Challenge held from December 1 to February 28. To be eligible, catches must be legal sheeps caught on either the Folly Beach Pier or the Mount Pleasant Pier. The biggest catch weighed in from each pier will be awarded a Haddrell’s Point Tackle gift card, so drop those lines in the water as often as you can. Best of luck to all!

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Fishing Pier

Rich with a 3-pound sheepshead