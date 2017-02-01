Veterans’ Benefit Poster Pinup Hot Rod Contest

Po Boy’s Car Club, Coastal Angler Magazine & Dependable Sheet Metal (DependableMetal.com) are producing a pinup poster, featuring two gorgeous pinup models & local hot rods, shot by car-magazine pinup photographer AdPix.Biz. Po Boy’s will hold a contest for the cars to be in the poster. Their cruise in, held year-round the first Saturday of each month, is at the Tillman’s Corner IHOP (4375 Rangeline Road, Mobile) & 5 Guys. The lucky winners will be selected at Po Boys’ March 4th Cruise-in & the poster will be photographed shortly afterward. One of the pinup models is red-haired fiery Janna & the other is equally-vivacious brunette, exotic Mikaylla. We may add a blonde to be fair.

The models will appear at shows to sign the posters & meet everyone. If your show could use some live patriotic sparkle from these models, let us know. They’re extremely popular, lively bartenders & pinup models; your show folks will love them. Even better, profits from poster sales will be given to the VFW! Bring your car to the Po Boy’s Cruise-in to be judged for the poster. This poster will be circulated at the larger car shows in the area. You could also have a live poster-signing at your store!

Plus, Coastal Angler is offering discounted ads to anyone wanting to help sponsor the poster & support our veterans. Let us know if you want your logo on the posters, or on the girls. For details about the contest, Contact: JoJo at 251-367-6666