Veterans’ Benefit Poster Pinup Hot Rod Contest

Po Boy’s Car Club, Coastal Angler Magazine & Dependable Sheet Metal (DependableMetal.com) are producing a pinup poster, featuring two gorgeous pinup models & local hot rods, shot by car-magazine pinup photographer AdPix.Biz.
Po Boy’s will hold a contest for the cars to be in the poster. Their cruise in, held year-round the first Saturday of each month, is at the Tillman’s Corner IHOP (4375 Rangeline Road, Mobile) & 5 Guys.
The lucky winners will be selected at Po Boys’ March 4th Cruise-in & the poster will be photographed shortly afterward.
|The models will appear at shows to sign the posters & meet everyone. If your show could use some live patriotic sparkle from these models, let us know. They’re extremely popular, lively bartenders & pinup models; your show folks will love them.
Even better, profits from poster sales will be given to the VFW!
Bring your car to the Po Boy’s Cruise-in to be judged for the poster.
This poster will be circulated at the larger car shows in the area. You could also have a live poster-signing at your store!
Plus, Coastal Angler is offering discounted ads to anyone wanting to help sponsor the poster & support our veterans.
Let us know if you want your logo on the posters, or on the girls.
For details about the contest, Contact: JoJo at 251-367-6666