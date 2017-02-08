Hoggin In Tampa Bay By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

Hoggin’ in Tampa Bay

If you have the patience to hunt these guys down, you can take home some tasty table fare

I use rods in the medium light to medium range, I specifically prefer Star Rods. I use a 10-15 pound rated rod, but you can go with what you will have the most confidence in. I pair these rods with 15 pound Daiwa J- Braid and a 20 pound fluorocarbon leader. I feel the most critical component of my setup is a quarter ounce jighead.

Now that we talked about the setup, let’s get to how to find them. Search around the Skyway area for the natural bottom- there’s no need to look for the biggest rock pile. I tend to have my greatest success when I fish the beginnings & ends of each tide.

When fishing these areas and using this type of rig, you will also hook up with a fair amount of mangrove snappers and Key West grunts. The water depth I typically find these fish in is 25-30 feet.

Regular or hand-picked shrimp work just fine for this application, but make sure you bring plenty of them. As a rule of thumb, I typically make sure to bring 15 dozen shrimp for my clients when I’m running a four hour charter. Mitch’s Bait and Tackle always has great looking shrimp!

When you’re out there hoggin’, also bring a 4/0 reel equipped with 80 pound line and matched with a stout rod. Drop a dead bait with a three to five ounce sinker (depending on the current) to the bottom for snappers and groupers.

My personal favorite here is to have a butterflied Key West grunt attached to the business end. Make sure you lock the drag down and then set it in a rod holder, you just may happen to pull up a nice red grouper or a possibly a nice gag grouper. Remember that gags are catch and release only right now, but they’re still fun to catch!

If you put these tips to use you can set yourself up for some great cold weather fishing and some of the best tasting fish you can catch.

What makes our charter service unique is that we cater to disabled veterans and wheelchair bound clients! Our boat is able to accommodate wheelchairs and is ADA compliant. If you’re a disabled veteran, your trip is free! This is our way we give back to our veterans.

Pocket change inshore fishing charters.

Capt. Anthony Corcella

727-432-6446

www.fishtampacharters.com

Check us out on Facebook: Pocket Change Inshore Fishing Charters