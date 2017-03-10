Capt Craig’s Weekend Fishing Forecast

Look for ideal fishing conditions the next few days and expect the bite to peak right before that front hits on Saturday night. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph for the next few days are great conditions and will clean up the bay system and its water clarity in a hurry.

Wadefishermen are out in force and are cleaning up along the many shorelines of both East and West Bay. I expect all major areas of the bay to be in great shape and producing fish. Look for that full moon to play havoc with the bite but just have patience because they will get hungry and eat but typically later in the day.

Take a kid fishing !!