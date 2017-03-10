9th Annual Fishing for Scholarships Bass Tournament

With promises of more than $3,500 in prize money for competing participants, the Tri-County Community College Foundation will hold its 9th Annual Fishing for Scholarships Tournament on Saturday, April 1 at Lake Chatuge in Hayesville.

“Our annual fishing tournament is one of the Foundation’s most popular and well-attended events,” said Dotie Stafford-Ortega, chair of TCCC’s event committee. “We love seeing our anglers come back year after year to compete and support this event. Last year we had 50 teams compete, including several out-of-state residents.”

The Tri-County Bass Club and TCCC Foundation coordinate the annual tournament. Proceeds from the registration fees will provide two $1,000 scholarships for future TCCC students.

“Our prizes are spread out over varying categories, including first through fifth place overall, and one for biggest spotted and large mouth bass and smallest fish each,” Stafford-Ortega said.

According to Stafford-Ortega, the tournament is first come, first serve for blast off spots conditional on a paid registration fee, so anyone interested in participating should not delay in registering for the event.

Registration for the event is currently open, with the registration fee being set at $90 until March 20, with fees rising to $100 starting March 21. The tournament is set to begin at 7 a.m. on April 1, with on-site registration closing at 6:40 a.m.

The tournament is for two-person teams, using artificial lures only.

For more information regarding TCCC Foundation’s annual fishing tournament, or to register for the event, please contact Stafford-Ortega at 835-4208.