Abu Garcia – Revo Spinning Reels

Top-end performance is the defining characteristic of every Abu Garcia product. Since introducing the Revo spinning reel to the world in 2009, Abu Garcia has given anglers a decisive advantage each time a Revo spinning reel is deployed on the water. Precision engineering, sleek design, and cutting-edge performance only begin to describe the new spinning lineup from Abu Garcia.

Advancements such as the Rocket Line Management System and the AMGearing system on the newly designed Revo spinning reels combined with the lightweight and compact design of the family embody Abu Garcia’s commitment to excellence as well as functionality and style.

Each Revo is equipped with the Rocket Line Management System, which is a combination of bail angle, spool lip design and slow oscillation that gives anglers the ability to cast farther and manage line more effectively. These reels also feature a Carbon Matrix system, which provides anglers with the smoothest, most consistent drag pressure throughout the entire drag range.

A new AMGearing system and X-MAG gearbox highlight a bevy of new features that set these reels apart from any spinning reel on the market. The AMGearing system is a finely tuned, machined gear that has better tolerances and better performance throughout the life of the reel. The X-MAG gearbox design provides a super light yet extremely strong gear housing.

MSRP for the Revo family of spinning reels begins at $129.95.