Action Craft 2050 Gulf Coast Crossover (GCX)

Action Craft’s new concept model, the 2050 Gulf Coast Crossover or “GCX” is the perfect combination of Texas- and Florida-style boats, with a design based on years of research into what anglers want from a fishing boat that can also be used for family outings.

Owner Chad Kovarik says, “The bottom hull is based off the very popular 2020 with upgrades for strength, stability and ride comfort. The rest of the boat came from four years of research talking to customers at boat shows, ramps, and tournaments, who owned Texas-style boats being used in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and then also talking to owners of mono-hull boats being used in the same five states.

“With this boat, we did our best to address the reoccurring themes from the thousands of people we talked to over the years. A few of these items were shallow draft with a pocketed hull, wide beam and wide gunwales, finished surfaces on the deck, in addition to a fully finished full-boat liner, which is one of kind on this length boat.”

The 2050 GCX combines the needs and wants of the angler with the comfort that makes the same boat ideal for family outings. Three of the four livewells are insulated. There’s a real draft of only 12 inches on a 20’ boat, a transom pocket drive and a wide beam. Five can be seated comfortably, a full-boat liner gives a softer ride, and there is a lot of storage.

