Action Craft’s New Concept Model, 2050 “GCX”

Action Craft is introducing their new concept model, the 2050 Gulf Coast Crossover or “GCX”. Owner Chad Kovarik states, “The bottom hull is based off the very popular 2020 with upgrades for strength, stability, and ride comfort. The rest of the boat came from 4 years of research talking to customers at boat shows, ramps, and tournaments, who owned Texas style boats being used in TX, LA, MS, AL and FL and then also talking to owners of monohull boats being used in the same 5 states.”

Kovarik adds, “With this boat, we did our best to address the reoccurring themes from the thousands of people we talked to over the years. A few of these items were shallow draft with a pocketed hull, wide beam and wide gunwales, finished surfaces on the deck, in addition to a fully finished full boat liner, which is one of kind on this length boat.

On the 2050 GCX, you are going to find the perfect combination of a Texas style boat and a Florida style boat. It combines the needs and wants of the fisherman/woman, with the comfort of using the same boat for family outings on the water. Three of the four live-wells are insulated, there’s a real draft of twelve inches (on a 20’ boat!), a transom pocket drive, and a wide beam. Five can be seated comfortably, a full boat liner gives a softer ride, and there is a lot of storage. See the complete list of features for this boat at http://coastalanglermag.com/fort-myers/