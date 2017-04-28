Angler Frank’s Thoughts

We are certainly right in the thick of the Spring Fishing Season, with walleye and pike season opening the first Saturday in May. Trout season got off to a slow start, due to high, cold water and snowpack still prevailing. Fortunately, this slow start and high, cold water is exactly what the Dr. ordered to help cure us from several dry seasons. We are predicting an outstanding season for both trout and pike, and invite you to send or text us your photos (518-898-6484 or frankie@theanglermagazine.com) so we can share them on our Instagram/Facebook page and possibly in future months’ editions.

We will be hosting a very exciting brook trout Instagram contest during May and June for The Crossroads Outdoors in Chestertown, NY right off I-87. Simply text or E-mail your photos of any brook trout caught in Upstate NY, and I will post it on our Instagram page, no Instagram account necessary to enter. Photos will be judged by Instagram likes with the top three posts receiving some awesome gear provided by The Crossroads Outdoors www.crossroadsoutdoors.com. You can win a new Ugly Stik combo, a collection of Lake Clear Wobblers and a hand-picked selection of Hillbilly Trout Trolls picked out by Hillbilly Lure’s John Zeis. ADK pond brook trout is my favorite species to fish for, so I am extremely gracious that current NYS brook trout record holder, Richard Beauchamp, will be sharing his ADK knowledge with our readers. Though the brook trout Instagram contest is exclusive to brook trout, stream and river brookies can join the pond fish too. The contest is not judged on size of fish, but the likes that get accumulated by our Instagram page, so picturesque stream backgrounds may impress the judges. The Schroon River that runs right past The Crossroads is well-stocked and produces a mixed bag of trout. The Schroon fishes very good during the month of May, so after stopping at The Crossroads and gearing up for the weekend, you can have a line in the water in minutes. For those who are not familiar, The Crossroads also has a wide variety of craft beers by bottle or Growler, so keep that in mind when you visit their extensive fishing section designed for the ADK angler, with an expanded fly fishing selection coupled with local knowledge. Thank you to The Crossroads Outdoors for sponsoring our brook trout contest!

Something else is on my mind. I have been The Angler co-publisher for 10 months now, so I have been learning my trade hands-on running a grass-roots local magazine that is part of the 4th largest national fishing magazine in the country. I want to thank our contributing writers who do a great job of giving you fantastic local knowledge coupled with cutting edge techniques. The integrity of the content in this free publication is reliant on their willingness to share in depth techniques and long learned information that reaches you in a timely manner. My partner Lisa and graphic designer Deanna are responsible for the improved looks and designing advertisements that are enjoyable and informative with pleasant color designs. We are trying to improve both graphics and fishing content by adding new areas. This month we have added the Eastern Finger Lakes content that will be regularly provided by Mike Crawford of Upstate Guide Service. We can provide more content when advertisers are convinced our new model of providing a high quality free fishing magazine is working in this new franchise location. Please provide feedback to our advertisers and let them know you enjoy the publication. Give them the first crack at your business and let them know you saw them in The Angler.