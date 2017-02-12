ANGLERS FOR CONSERVATION!

It’s cold, it’s hot, it’s cold, it’s hot, make up your mind, Mother Nature! As crazy as the weather has been, there is plenty of great fishing to be had. January was

a great month to be on the water, minus the few real windy days. I was lucky enough to be able to capture a young brown pelican that had a spoon stuck to the side of his head. After placing my t-shirt over its head, I bent the barbs back on the hooks and released him to fly without the unneeded jewelry. If you ever hook a bird, be patient and reel it in to remove the hook as careful as possible. Leaving line and a lure on a bird can be the end of its life and we must take accountability of our actions in the environment and be responsible anglers.

The year is well underway and we have already conducted an Angler Awareness program as well as Hook Kids On Fishing. Soon we will have all the summer Hook Kids On Fishing dates up on the website and Facebook page. If you don’t already follow us on Facebook and give us a Like.

The BIG event this month will be the Fly Fishing Film Tour. This event will take place at the Premiere Theaters Oaks 10. There will be two hours of unique and exciting films based on fly fishing. The films will be separate by an intermission with appetizers and drinks followed by dinner at Hemingway’s Tavern. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online or at Harry Goode’s Outdoor Shop. Sponsorships are available by contacting me at mike@anglersforconservation. org.

In late 2016, AFC sponsored the new Blue Tube program. This is a small plastic box that is placed in high traffic areas and inside this box are plastic bags. The bags can be used to pick up trash, take on your boat or you can place your recycled bags in the box for others to use. Hopefully, Florida will pass a statewide plastic bag ban but until then, we can utilize the bags in circulation to collect trash. Have a great month and if you see me out, let me know you read the newsletter and I will give you a free AFC sticker.

Mike Conneen

Executive Director

Fly Fishing Film Tour Makes Stop in Brevard Sunday, Feb. 26th Proceeds Benefit AFC

Anglers for Conservation and Harry Goode’s Outdoor Shop will be bringing the Fly Fishing Film Tour to Brevard County on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 4 PM – 9 PM at Premiere Theaters Oaks 10, 1800 W. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32901. The films will be split by an intermission and followed with dinner, both providedby Hemingway’s Tavern, located next door to Oaks 10.

Tickets are $35 and are available at Harry Goode’s Outdoor Shop, or online at flyfilmtour.com All proceeds benefit Anglers for Conservation, a 501c3 non-profit with a mission to inspire new generations of marine stewards through education, conservation, and community outreach For information on sponsoring this event, contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation. org.

AFC Remembers – Our Friend, T.J. Stallings

T.J. Stallings, 59, passed away earlier this month when he lost his battle with cancer. A past board member of AFC, he was well loved in the fishing world. True

to his generous but humble nature, T.J. was a huge, behind the scenes, supporter of AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing. For fifteen years he provided thousands of Daiichi and Tru-Turn hooks that were tied to the lines of the Fish Florida’s rods and reels handed to our youth! T.J. grew up on Michigan Street on the east side of Orlando with his best friend, Ron, hanging out at their father’s retail store, Tim’s Tackle. T.J. did everything in Tim’s Tackle: stocking shelves with hooks, leaders, sinkers and whatever his dad needed; dipping shiners and Missouri minnows; digging worms; but greeting customers was his favorite. He eventually moved to outdoors public relations, marketing, manufacturing and publishing. His love for the fishing tackle industry and humble mannerism will live long in

folks’ memories as T.J. Stallings was a kind man with a kinder heart.

Smile!

Anglers for Conservation is now on Amazon Smile. In case you don’t know what Amazon Smile is, it is a place where you can buy all the great stuff from Amazon you normally do only they will now donate a portion of your sale to Anglers for Conservation!

