Apalachicola / Indian Pass / St. Joe Bay Fishing Forecast – February 2017

The northwest region has finally chilled enough for our fish to be in their winter feeding habits. The cold fronts have driven the fish into the freshwater drainages and waterways. The canal (ICW) on the east side of St. Joseph’s Bay holds a lot of fish this time of year: trout, redfish, black drum, and some hybrid bass as well. They’re seeking warmer waters and freshwater will generally stay warmer than the gulf.

Live shrimp or cut bait works best in here due to the lack of water clarity, and fish generally feed by scent instead of sight in these conditions. Fish these baits on the bottom with a 1/2 ounce egg sinker, 20 lb. test fluorocarbon leader, with a 2/0-3/0 circle hook. Look for hard edges and drop offs, rock slides or fallen trees along the banks because many of these fish will hold near these types of structures. Be sure to fish the mouths of any type of ditch or creek flowing into the canal.

Don’t forget to patrol the beaches on warm sunny days because the bull reds will push up close to the shore during this time of year. Sight fishing can be productive by throwing artificial baits at these fish. Large twitch baits and soft plastics like the Slayer Inc. flukes or paddle tails work great.

CAPT. JORDAN TODD

Saltwater Obsessions

850-227-6550