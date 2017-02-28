Apalachicola / Indian Pass / St. Joe Bay Forecast – Mar. 2017

March fishing in Northwest Florida can be somewhat hit or miss. It usually marks the beginning of Spring and a transition in our fishery. The weather can still be chilly, but mostly, March is windy. Schools of bait are just beginning to show up this time of year, and following those schools will be the Spanish mackerel. Locate the bait schools by looking for diving birds or large disturbances on the water’s surface. The mackerel can be easily caught trolling Spanish rigs or Christmas tree rigs with a 1/4 ounce silver Clark spoon through the bait schools.

Another great fish to catch this time of year is the sheepshead. They begin their spawning patterns this month and gather in large numbers near structure in 15 to 40 feet of water. Live shrimp, squid, and fiddler crabs are great baits for these fish. The best method for bagging sheepshead is to use a 1/2 ounce lead sinker, 20 pound test fluorocarbon leader, and 2/0 VMC circle hook on the bottom near structure.

CAPT. JORDAN TODD

Saltwater Obsessions

850-227-6550