ArrowCat Griffin 34 – Boat Review

The Griffin 34 is the latest addition to ArrowCat’s pride of performance and sport catamarans, but with a twist. This is a full-displacement catamaran designed in Australia that lends itself well to inshore and offshore cruising.

The very fine displacement bows slice through the chop with ease, giving you one of the most comfortable rides in any boat this size. With a 17:1 length to beam ratio at the waterline, you have very “slippery” hulls which equate to a good turn of speed with little horsepower and great fuel economy. The boat is powered by two Mercury 60 hp four stroke engines.

The deck and interior layouts are impressive. The ergonomically designed center helm affords room to stretch your legs and virtually a 360-degree view. The main salon is a great place to entertain when the weather isn’t perfect. Below in each hull you will find a double berth forward and a private head aft, which affords you and your guest complete privacy.

The cockpit is large and can be completely enclosed, which provides an extension of the salon. Davits can easily be installed to carry a dingy. Forward is an expansive foredeck for relaxing.

The Griffin 340 is built in Washington of the most modern materials and techniques. A family looking to cruise or a charter company looking for something different should seriously consider a Griffin 34!

LOA: 34′

Beam: 16′

Draft: 21″

Displacement: 9,000 pounds

Fuel: 2 X 65 gallon tanks

Water: 66 gallons

www.arrowcat.com

(877)-ARR-OW99