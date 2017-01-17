Baby It’s Cold Outside – How to Dress for Winter Kayak Fishing

By Jeff Anderson

Fishing the colder months of winter certainly has advantages. Most noticeable is the lack of crowds. This translates to more parking, less boat traffic and fewer people fishing in your favorite spots.

Here’s how to dress for kayak fishing in the frigid conditions. Pay attention; for safety’s sake, it’s critical to dress properly and choose a stable kayak such as a Hobie Mirage Outback.

Base layer: It’s important to have quality base layers that will wick water away from your skin instead of hold it in. Avoid cotton. Instead, go for wool or synthetics such as polyester. When layering over base layers, look for a zip-up fleece and fleece pants.

Immersion layer: The best protection you can get is a drysuit. A suit made with a highly breathable material, such as Gore-Tex, will cost quite a bit more. If you’re going to spend a lot of time in the suit, it is well worth it.

Waders: An inexpensive but adequate option for all but total immersion is a pair of breathable waders paired with a breathable dry top. Be sure to wear a wading belt as an extra safety measure.

Gloves and footwear: For gloves, go for wools or synthetic materials, like fleece, so when they inevitability get wet, they won’t feel as cold on your skin. Look for a fleece lining and slit fingers that bend back for easy knot tying. For footwear, I like to wear thick wool socks under my dry suit, with booties on top. Wading boots are also nice and warm.