Backcountry Extreme Fishing Forecast – March

Changes are coming – redfish, trout, black drum, snook, whiting, flounder, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, and cobia are all up for grabs. The back country estuaries will come alive. Anglers will be able to find mullet schools returning from their southerly winter migration, just in time for a springtime feeding frenzy!

March will bring winds and warmer temperatures. Get a game plan together so you’re not caught off guard, the winds in March will be the biggest issue. With a little planning, you can find some great fishing opportunities. Look to back water bays, protected shorelines, and the lee side of islands, the ports and inlets. On days when you have an off shore wind, fish the beaches.

Try to use the wind to your advantage. Set up wind drifts to cut down on noise. Use your trolling motor to keep the bow of your boat pointed into the wind, and try using a windsock to slow your drift. Fish can be a little finicky this time of year – this guide likes to take a variety of baits both live and frozen. Shrimp, crabs, squid, sand fleas, mullet, pinfish, pigfish and mud minnows are all great choices. As far as lures go, try tying on gold spoons, DOA Crab, DOA Shrimp, and small lipless crank baits.

Don’t let the winds of March keep you on the porch. Get out and enjoy the spring fishing season because as it’s been said, any day on the water is a great day to enjoy! Tight lines and take a kid fishing, the smiles will last a lifetime.