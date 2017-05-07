Bahamas Updates

Make your Island Plans now-Bahamas Ministry Boating Flings launch in June

For many boat owners in Florida and the southeast U.S., a trip to the Bahamas is on their bucket list. However, many are concerned with their ability to cross the Gulf Stream.

Enter the Bahamas Summer Boating Fling Program. For over 30 years, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism has been organizing summer flotillas to teach Gulf Stream-crossing newbies how to safely make the crossing in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

Under the guidance of a lead boat and experienced captain, participants in the Bahamas Boating Flings make the Gulf Stream crossing in a group. Flings depart from Bahia Mar Yachting Center in Ft. Lauderdale. In year’s past, when several boaters plan to depart from the Treasure Coast, the Ministry has arranged either a Treasure Coast lead boat or a rendezvous point mid-Gulfstream for the groups to merge and cross together.

Here is the summer 2017 itinerary:

JUNE

8-12 Grand Bahama

15-19 Bimini

22-26 Bimini

JULY

6-17 Extended Fling Exuma

20-24 Bimini

24-27 Bimini

Flings begin on Thursdays. Wednesday before all trips is a mandatory Captain’s meeting. Trips end on Sundays.

If interested, register early as space is limited to 30 boats. Dockage space is on a first-come first-served basis. Minimum boat length for all flings is 22 feet. There is a $75 non-refundable registration fee per boat, per fling.

So, go grab a Kalik, a Sands or your favorite rum concoction—and let the island countdown begin!

For more information, or to register for a fling or flings, call (800) 32-SPORT or visit www.bahamas.com/faq/boating-flings.