Banana River Lagoon

Captain Jim Ross

Anglers fishing this body of water are finding more redfish, black drum, and trout available to them as the waters here have continued to stay in relatively good shape. A lack of rainfall this spring has limited the amount of lawn fertilizer runoff into the system, and hopefully will allow some much-needed sea grass to start growing here again. Live shrimp or fingerling mullet have been the two best live baits to use for the reds and trout. Fish these near the edges of mangrove covered shorelines, and near docks in the canal systems of Merritt Island, Cocoa Beach, and Satellite Beach. Saltwater Assassin “Salty Snack” baits in the glow/Chartreuse, Fried Chicken, and Chicken on a Chain colors have been working extremely well on trout and reds holding near mullet pods on the flats. Black drum should be schooling on the west side of the river. Sand fleas and live shrimp are best for these hard fighting fish.