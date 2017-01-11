Barracuda Bob’s Clearwater / Dunedin By: Capt. joe Landot

A short 20-minute drive west of Tampa International Airport is a fishermen’s paradise that few anglers in the Tampa Bay Area are aware of.

I’m talking about the area surrounding Dunedin which includes the protected backwaters of Clearwater Bay, St. Joseph Sound, the Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island and the nearshore reaches of the Gulf of Mexico. These places are some of the least developed and ecologically diverse waterways and beaches on Florida’s West Coast.

Here you’ll find both sandy and rocky beaches fronting the gulf and inshore waters, expansive grass flats, miles of mangrove shorelines and oyster bars. Also, you’ll see numerous spoil islands stretching into the distance both north and south of the Dunedin Causeway and many docks, piers bridges and other structures.

Tarpon, snook, redfish, trout, mackerel, flounder, sheepshead, black drum, snappers, mullet, ladyfish, bluefish, sharks… the list of species found here is as long and diverse as anywhere on our coast.

Whether you are a shore-bound angler or fish out of a kayak, canoe paddle board or boat this area offers some of best fishing Florida has to offer.

Excellent tidal flow from the Gulf of Mexico into the backwaters, through the passes and between the numerous barrier islands carries a constant stream of baitfish, shrimp, crabs and other edibles into the rich grass flats and mangrove islands.

Whether you’re fishing from land, wading, paddling or boating, it is absolutely critical that you carry the right fishing equipment, baits and tackle to maximize your fishing success.

