Barracuda Bob’s Clearwater & Dunedin Report By Capt. Joe Londot

February – Will it be winter or spring?

This has to be the mildest winter I can remember in the Tampa Bay area.

If February fishing is anything like it’s been through December and January, you’d better keep your reels oiled and your hooks sharpened because the action will be hot!

This has been a banner winter in the backwaters of Saint Joseph Sound and Clearwater Bay with anglers reporting record catches of both speckled and silver trout, redfish, black drum, flounder and sheepshead from the Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island.

The trout are most active on the grass flats to the north and south of the causeway and are readily taking big live shrimp, jigs, bucktails, and hard baits.

Don’t be surprised to catch your limit of speckled trout on any given day with plenty of fish exceeding the 20-inch size limit.

Reds are most active around mullet schools that are enjoying the warmer than usual water in the shallows behind Honeymoon and Caladesi Islands and along Bayshore Drive on the mainland. Big topwater baits are killer early in the mornings in three feet of water or less, but big live shrimp and fresh cut pinfish will always score with the spot tails.

Big black drum and sheepshead are being taken around the causeway bridge pilings. Try live shrimp for both.

Work your baits with the tides on the bottom around the bridge pilings and you’re likely to get a serious bend in your rod. Most are five to ten pounds, but some are huge!

The flounder bite is the best we’ve had in almost 30 years! They’re typically found on the sandy slopes around the deep channels around the causeway bridges, sandy potholes all throughout the grass flats and near the rocks at Honeymoon Island’s north beach. Live shrimp, small live pinfish and white jig and tail combos are all likely to produce plenty of nice flatties.

Offshore, the grouper are so thick you can almost walk on them. There are plenty of big grunts and porgies to be caught on the reefs and ledges, as well as some nice hogfish too. Try live shrimp for the hogs, don’t forget to chum.

Drifting hardbottom areas with squid, sardines and big jigs will produce a limit of red grouper. The deeper wrecks are still producing some nice amberjacks as well.

Before heading out on you next fishing expedition make sure to stop into Barracuda Bob’s for the best frisky live baits, not so frisky frozen baits and fish-catching artificials. The friendly crew at Barracuda Bob’s will help you rig up right to catch fish and will even share current fishing hot spots with you.

If you want to get away from shore and get to the real fishing hot spots you can even rent a kayak or paddle board from Bob’s that will get you there. It’s amazing how much better the fishing is only a few hundred yards away from the causeway!

Check us out on Facebook or see our website at www.BarracudaBobs.net

See you on the water!

Capt. Joe