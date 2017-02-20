Bass Fishing Tournament Plan

by Jay Striker

Competing in tournaments can be a bit overwhelming to anglers new to this part of fishing. One of the biggest pieces of advice I can tell you is to “Never let the sport you love turn into work. Always keep it fun.” Competing in tournaments can stressful, but most times it not the fishing that is stressful, it’s the unknowns that cause the stress. The not knowing if your game plan will work, will the fish be still there, how that cold front will factor in, etc. I have found that having a tournament plan that includes research, preparation and practice will help in overall success in competition bass fishing.

Research: Everything in tournament fishing begins and ends with preparation and decisions. The first part of my tournament plan begins with research of the lake I’m fishing. I use all resources I have available to gain knowledge, and most of it comes from the internet. Using the electronic maps online and hard copies of maps will aid in finding locations to check. One of the programs that I use the most is Goggle Earth. This program gives me close to a 3D view of the lake and panning ability to see details that contour maps won’t provide. Another good process to develop is a pre-tournament network – a group of people you can trust to help you during pre-tournament time. This might be a local or a good friend or relative, but someone who will help you a lot.

Preparation: The next process of the plan is that I start doing equipment checks. Rods and reels are the business end of the deal and they have to perform well. The next check is my boat and truck have to be in good working order. You can’t catch fish if you can’t get to them. My Tundra gets a once over and all fluids topped off, tire pressure checks, etc. My boat and motor get a lot of attention also, especially the nuts and bolts that hold the engine to my TH Marine jack plate. I’m sure to check them every time. I’m sure not to miss looking over the trailer too. Once all of the research and equipment checks are done, it’s time to take the knowledge I have gained and head out to the lake and start putting the plan together in real time.

Practice: You have to put in some time on the water physically in order to understand what you are up against. There are times I will spend hours just idling around in my boat staring at my electronics looking for schools of fish, and most importantly, why they are there. Trusting your electronics is a must to be successful. During practice time it is a good idea to experiment with several baits. If you find that the bait you are using is working, try another color, type and cadence. This will allow you to develop the most important bait of all, “confidence”. Practice so you have the opportunity to dial in what is working and what is not. There is no substitute for on the water practice.

If you are considering getting into competition bass fishing and or already competing, then having a tournament plan is an essential tool for success. Research, preparation and practice are some of the main pillars you will need to succeed. The tournament plan is a living process and must be continually improved with each lake. Striker Nation, thanks for reading each month, and I look forward to seeing you on the water.