Capt Neal Bedford has been making rods for over 40 years and has had his Basswater Tackle Shop in the Lake Panasoffkee area for 11 years.

Capt Neal can custom make your rod just about anyway you would like.

This is a standard MHX Mud Hold Blank 7′ Extra Heavy Froggin Rod

Capt. Neal put a Diamond Butt Wrap on this 6.6′ and repainted it to order!

Capt Neal can make your old rod look new again- here is a rare 1950 Green Glass Boat Rod with new Turbo guides- you are not going to see two of these!

Here is a 8’9 Double Diamond Wrap 540 Herrington Blank Offshore Trolling Rod. It doesn’t matter the rod, Capt. Neal will fill the order!



Capt Neal even makes his own freshwater Salt Stick baits.

Capt Neal does freshwater guide trips on his 20′ Stratus with a 225 motor, Reel Repairs and Cleaning Service.

Basswater tackle carries a variety of baits including

Jethro Baits, Zoom Gambler, Big Dawg Baits and Whirly Buzz Baits.

Give Capt Neal a call @ (352)303-6791. Basswater Tackle Shop is located just off I-75 at CR 470.