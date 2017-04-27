Beer bottle fishing

Tamera Scott showed the boys how to do it, as told by hubby Tony:

Me and our boys spent $330 on a bunch of tackle and gear, plus a pile on fuel, then went fishing for the day. We caught ZERO. My wife, Tamara, thought we were a bunch of idiots and decided to show us up. She took a beer bottle, some fishing line and a hook, along with a piece of shrimp from her shrimp cocktail, and tossed the line in at the dock. She immediately pulled up this catfish, further embarrassing the boys. She won the kitty!

I know I am supposed to love her no matter what, but she makes it so difficult! LOL!

Tony Scott, Stuart, FL