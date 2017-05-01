The Big and Small of Spring

By Capt. Michael Okruhlik:

Each spring, anglers are greeted with big winds, big tides, and small baitfish. There is no time when the size of your lure is more important than the spring season. With the abundance of small baitfish in the water, it can be difficult to get the attention of your target species, especially when you are fishing with artificial lures.

It is very common to find game fish gorging themselves on tiny glass minnows. This is routinely evident when you land a fish and they spit up these miniature meals. As anglers, we have two obstacles here: the sheer amount of forage in the water competing with your lure and the small size of the lure required.

What I have found to be the most successful tactic is to use the smallest lure I can cast and appropriately present to the fish. Both hard and soft lures can be effective. Another key to success is color. I prefer a white-and-silver combination that closely matches the available forage. I like to fish these lures on the edge of large bait balls when possible. I try to keep my lure on the edge or under the school to let the fish focus on a single target rather than a large mass.

Using a slow-sinking lure is also an advantage this time of the year. A lure that will suspend or sink slowly is ideal. This allows the predator time to target the lure and also gives the appearance that the lure is a wounded baitfish, which is always a plus. When the bait is this thick, every advantage to stand out is needed, but you still need to match the forage in size and color.

The use of tandem rigs can allow a couple of advantages. Casting two smaller lures could equal the weight of one of your typical offerings. This allows you to cast farther and still have the appropriate size lure. Rigging two small silver spoons with a white bucktail is a great combination when fishing glass minnow schools. I also like to use a small floater-diver with a small spoon trailer. The diving action in conjunction with the added weight of the spoon is a unique combination of action to entice a strike.

Downsizing your lure presentation in the spring can definitely upsize your catch.

Capt. Michael Okruhlik is the inventor of Controlled Descent Lures and the owner of www.MyCoastOutdoors.com.