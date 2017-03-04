Big Bend on the Road (Please read the sign

Keeping with the theme, Big Bend on the Road, I recently fished Port Aransas, Texas. Make no mistake about it, Florida is the fishing capital of the world, and for the most part we lead the fishing and boating industry in every category.

Then comes Texas. Texas has fish! Texas has crazy skinny water boats! Texas has miles and miles of wade fishable waters! Most important Texas has CONSERVATION!

Please, read the signs. These signs are posted at most public boat landings, and marinas in Texas. I know to the experienced fisherman, that are familiar with the understanding of balanced ecosystems and managing a successful fishery, the signs seem passé. However, I am certain that everyone, including myself, needs to read the signs.

Number one, observe all boating rules. If you are not certain of the boating rules, please do some research BEFORE you launch your boat.

I am skipping two and three simply for the sake of limited word space. We will revisit them another month. The photos will be outstanding!

Four and five, kinda go together. I know on any given weekend, it can feel crowded. As a guide, I feel your pain, as my income is sometimes influenced by the crowds. It truly is a BIG bay. I always love the theory of boats attracting boats. Be a leader! You could find your own pile of fish! That’s how legends are born.

Well, six, seven, and eight, are the most important, CONSERVATION. Simple. Without the sea grass beds, the fish will not be here. Ask anyone from old school Tampa Bay.

Litter. Some always finds its way into the water from your boat and mine. Make it a habit to slow down and grab someone else’s. Keeping life in balance.

Last, Keep what you need, and put the rest back. By 2017, we understand our resource is not endless. Protecting for future generations is noble. How about protecting for next season? Make no mistake about it. This season’s conservation is next season’s results. Yes, please join CCA Florida. Meanwhile, I will work on gathering funds for Florida signs.