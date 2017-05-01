By CAM Special Correspondent Tobin Strickland:

Many times we think we know what big trout habitat is, or where it is, and how far from the ramp it should be. But sometimes the fish know secret spots that match what they are looking for, and on the surface, it doesn’t look like what we think it should look like. Those areas can become key in catching big trout.

The Baffin Bay in Texas has a reputation for yielding not only giant Texas spotted seatrout, but also turning them out on a regular basis. Those who know what big trout look for in the way of cover, depth, protection, and seclusion can regularly catch big fish in Baffin, and many times in any bay system. No matter where you fish, knowing where big trout like to be is the most important aspect of catching them.

I spoke with Capt. Aubrey Black, of Baffin Bay Rod and Gun. He takes pride in putting people up in a first-class lodge and showing them how to target big trout. This is what he had to say:



“What’s important is that these big fish are finding what they need in terms of habitat. It may not look on the surface, or surroundings, to us what we think it should look like, but to the fish, this is even better because fewer people will fish those areas that are overlooked, ugly, or sometimes even just too close to the ramp.”

Next time you head out, think about the areas near you before running all the way across the bay. They might hold big trout everyone else motors past.

Tobin created TroutSupport.com – Tech Support for coastal anglers that want to catch more and bigger game fish, more consistently.