Blackened Bluefish with Cilantro Salsa

INGREDIENTS:

• Fresh bluefish filets

• Butter and blackened seasoning

• Chopped red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, parsley (equal parts)

• Teaspoon fresh garlic

• Teaspoon cracked pepper

First cut all the veggies up and place in a bowl then add garlic and pepper. Mix and set in fridge.

Blacken your bluefish by first coating the filets with melted butter and chill. Use a cast iron skillet, set to medium high and heat until bottom is white ash hot. Then place filets in pan, cook under a minute each side and add butter to pan as needed.

Serve with salsa on top of fish and garnish with parm cheese and lemons.

TIP: Blacken outside if you can. LOTS of smoke, unless you have an industrial cook top fan, your gonna make a stink of things. This is one awesome dish!