The Blue Ridge Trout Festival & Outdoor Adventures

Arriving April 29, 2017 in Blue Ridge, Georgia, is a celebration of trout fishing in the “Trout Capital of Georgia” from the epicenter of Fannin County.

Designated in 2016 by the state legislature as the official trout festival of Georgia, the event gathers fishermen, river sports enthusiasts and allied outdoors recreation fans and their families to Blue Ridge for outdoors fun, education and services while enjoying food, shopping and entertainment — all of it aimed to increase the public’s knowledge of trout, coldwater fisheries and the conservation ethos in Fannin County and around the world.

Located just 90 minutes north of Atlanta, and 60 minutes from Chattanooga, the festival combines trout fishing and outdoor recreation amid the buildings of the historic district of Blue Ridge and the downtown City Park. Event vendors include outdoor adventure outfitters, local fishing guides, lodging services, home and cabin decor, outdoor clothing, jewelry, gifts, galleries, and much more.

For more information, see http://www.blueridgetroutfest.com/.