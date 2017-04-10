Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo Celebrates 10th Anniversary – April 22-23

Sheri Daye, producer of the 10th Annual Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo announced the popular water sports expo which features exhibits, seminars, demos, marine art and more will return to the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center April 22-23.

What began as a small charity event has evolved over the past decade and flourished into an exciting, two-day event. The 2017 Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo will exceed 65,000 square feet, host 160 exhibitors and anticipates 5,000 attendees. Highlights include seminars and exhibits on freediving, scuba, spearfishing, fishing, marine art, underwater photography and videography, paddle boarding, adventure travel and more. The popular Kids Zone will offer face painting, art classes and crab races. The event offers activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Attendees will be fascinated by the variety of celebrity speakers like TV personality Manny Puig and other experts who are a “who’s who” in the underwater worlds of freediving, spearfishing, photography, video and more. Hands-on workshops offer proven techniques and include: Yoga Session, Lionfish Preparation and Sampling, Marine Art Printmaking, Fish Filleting Demos, How to Hunt Off Your SUP and more.

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating our tenth anniversary this year. We strive to offer an exciting atmosphere where like-minded ocean lovers and watersport enthusiasts of all ages can meet up and socialize,” said Daye. “I’ve crafted the expo be both educational and entertaining, where attendees can learn about latest techniques and products, shop for great deals, listen to the best speakers and network with one another.”

For marine art fans, The Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo has one of the most impressive collections—from the world-renowned to the local scene with artists such as Carey Chen, Don Ray, Randall Scott, Jason Mathias and many more.

Returning exhibitors include Aqua Lung, Mares, Cressi, SEAC, PADI, Pelagic, Bass Pro, YETI, Florida Freedivers, Island Water Sports, Nautical Ventures, Wong Spearguns and many more. The Expo is pleased to welcome several new exhibitors such as NAUI, Reef Photo and Video, and Coco View Resort. Adding to the excitement, the Expo also has state-of-the-art water toys, kayaks and Contender Boats.

The Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo is known for its high-energy crowds and fun vibe. The diverse crowd includes visitors, experts and exhibitors from all over the world who flock to Fort Lauderdale for its desirable and central location. Water-lovers can also take advantage of the year-round tropical weather and warm waters.

Entry is $20 at the door and includes a free goodie bag (while supplies last) and free entry to the Saturday night After-Party at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Courtyard Marriott.

For more information, visit www.TheBlueWild.com.