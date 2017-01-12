Boat Captures Drone – September Copy

Boat Captures Drone

September kicks off my favorite time of year! Finally, a break from the extreme summer heat. Expect water temperatures to drop back into the mid 70’s by the end of the month. Inshore fishing should get easier with bigger schools of redfish beginning to form in shallow water around oyster beds and creek mouths. Fish live shrimp or mud minnows under popping corks on 1/0 kahle hooks. The payoff should be good numbers of reds and trout. Don’t hesitate to fish deeper structure like old docks and downed trees, as they’ll always hold a mixed bag of trout, redfish, black drum and flounder.

July and August aren’t the only months for tarpon in Edisto! Nearshore waters in September are full of schools of menhaden and mullet, so the tarpon are still here in good numbers until water temperatures cool further. Fish live bait on fluorocarbon and 8/0 circle hooks at drop offs along sandbars and shoals. Fishing with simple bottom rigs on light tackle with shrimp or squid should also produce plenty of whiting and croaker, along with a mix of trout, weakfish, pompano, jack crevalle and blue fish. My personal favorite part of September is the arrival of bull redfish! These are the older, mature fish coming to coastal waters from offshore to spawn. Bull reds can weigh an average of 20 pounds with some fish pushing 40 pounds, and they will eat just about anything as long as it’s fresh. Fish for them on the bottom with live or cut bait on Carolina rigs with 5/0 circle hooks. Some of my favorite baits are live or cut menhaden, cut blue fish, cut or live mullet, and halves of blue crab.

Whatever you’re going after this September, be sure to wear plenty of sun protection and stay safe on the water. Good luck! Tight Lines!

Capt. Jimmy Skinner

Fontaine Charters

(843) 270-8087