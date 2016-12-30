Boat ramp safety

Always have your boat ready to launch before you back up to the ramp. Also use a rope longer than your trailer, this way when you launch your boat by your self the boat will float off the trailer. Make sure you tie the loose end to the trailer. Also be sure to turn your lights off while launching your boat.

Be sure to check the night before your trip to make sure you have all of your safety equipment (life jackets, kill switch, throw ring, fire extinguisher, horn, all lights working for boat and trailer). Always tell someone the area you will be fishing and the time you will back.

When loading your boat watch your step while hooking up your boat to the boat hook. The boat ramp is very slippery. Always remember have fun and be safe.

