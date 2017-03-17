Bomber Eyewear BOOGIE Bomb

Everyone has their favorite pair of pricey sunglasses from some hot designer brand. They may be stylish, but anglers know a season on the boat can reduce these high-priced fashion accessories to junk. This is where Bomber Eyewear steps in with functional, durable, comfortable sunglasses that float. And even though the fish don’t care what you look like, frames like Bomber’s BOOGIE Bomb are good looking too.

For less than $50, Bomber offers a line of glasses with high-quality polarized lenses that will perform as well as the high-dollar glasses for spotting fish or bait. The patented foam lining in these shades also means they fit comfortably and float for retrieval when you lose them leaning over to land a fish. Bomber Eyewear was founded by a world-champion jet ski racer who was tired of losing or destroying his shades, so you know they are as tough as they come.

So, save your high-dollar sunglasses for when you want to look good driving around town. When you’re ready for a serious day on the water, put on your Bombers. It’s kind of like insurance against both eye injury and breaking or losing your favorite pair of sunglasses in the water.

BOOGIE Bomb sells for $49.95. To buy a pair and see all the other frames Bomber Eyewear has to offer, go to www.bombereyewear.com.