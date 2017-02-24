Bonita Boat Show March 2nd-5th

March 2nd-5th the 28th Annual Bonita Springs Boat Show will be held the the Naples Fort Myers Greyhound Track. The show will open each day at 10 AM and Thursday – Saturday will close at 6 PM and Sunday will close at 5 PM. Admission is $8.

Boat Dealers: With nearly all of the area’s major dealers on hand, there is a wide range of makes and models of boats up to about 35’. Fishing boats, flats and bay boats, deck boats, pontoon boats, cruising boats, personal watercraft and more.

This show is more than just a display of boats. There are loads of accessory displays with electronic equipment, motors, fishing equipment, boat lifts, and more. Plus you will find a wide variety of service companies, insurance, marine financing and educational information to help you get the most out of your time on the water.

NEW: Don’t miss our new “BONITA FISHING VILLAGE”. We have expanded our popular seminars with a big display of tackle. Lures, rods, reels, line and other fishing gear will be “show priced” and there will be experts on hand to help you select the best tackle for your needs. There will be ongoing seminars throughout the show, along with casting and lure demonstrations. Local fishing guides and charter captains are always happy to just talk Fishin’.

Stop by the Caloosa Café, our pub and food area at the show. And, of course, the track is open with a full range of quality food items.