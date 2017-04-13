Brytor Reach Dive Light

Brytor Designs is an innovative LED dive light manufacturer based out of Jupiter, Fla. They’ve launched the Reach Dive Light, which looks and performs like no other light on the market. As the name implies, the Reach boasts a 38-inch body and an 800-lumen wide-angle LED array. With this unique form-factor and impressive flood beam, the Reach is a game-changer!

When used with its custom built GoPro mount, the Reach combines the benefits of a GoPro extension pole with a high-performance video light. The resulting video quality is spectacular. As you’ll see in the video below, the extremely wide flood beam evenly covers the entire field-of-view and the extensive reach enables divers to easily capture amazing close-ups of marine life. With these attributes, the Reach is a perfect match for the GoPro.

In addition to its performance as a video light, the Reach can be used without the GoPro mount as the sportsman’s ultimate tickle stick for lobstering. The heavy-duty aluminum build is rugged enough for anything you decide to throw at it.

Check out their website (www.bebrytor.com) for ordering information today! Dealer inquiries welcome.