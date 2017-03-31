Bull REDS and Hungry GATORS

April is here and, though many anglers say this is a tough month to fish, there are plenty of ways to hook up with some inshore species. For coastal South Carolina, spring brings with it the return of our bait species. Mullet, menhaden and shrimp will all begin to make their way back to our inshore waters. Following their prey, bull reds, trout and flounder will begin to switch back over to their summer attitudes.

Redfish will be cruising low-tide oyster beds and grass lines. Floating a popping cork with a live mud minnow or shrimp along these particular types of structure is a productive way to achieve a solid fight! As for trout, spring is the time of year for their spawn. In April, these toothy predators will be grouped up into schools of similar sized fish. Typically, spawning female trout, also known as gators, will be solitary predators and will behave more like an aggressive redfish than a trout. Although hard to locate, when an angler discovers a school, a great deal of fish can be caught on artificial or live baits. Search for a shell bank with some deeper and fast moving water, and take an assortment of grubs to throw at them. Sometimes, it takes a few casts and lure changes to key in on what they are eating, but once you figure it out, it can be a long day of hauling in big trout.

When fishing live bait, use a popping cork with a longer leader. Throw on a live bait of your choice, and float the cork down the current giving it a few pops as it goes. This will excite the fish and entice them into taking the bait. It may take a while to get on the fish, but persistence is key to finding these hungry schools.

April is also known for a special occurrence that happens just twice a year. The surf fishing run of bull reds! In early spring, big redfish will be in our inlets feeding on the large schools of migrating baitfish that are re-entering our inland waters. These hard-fighting monsters sit just off of our barrier islands and chow down on the mullet and menhaden.

These bulls can be caught from a boat, the beach or a pier; however you choose to target them, ensure you’ve got a solid rod holder or sand spike as you don’t want to lose your rod with a giant on the end! Using a strong back-boned rod with at least 25-pound test is a typical surf setup. For a simple but very effective rig, you’ll need a sinker slide, a barrel swivel, a 4/0 to a 6/0 circle hook, at least a four-ounce bank or pyramid sinker and about a 2- to 2 ½-foot leader. I’ve found that heavy mono works very well, and it allows me to get the longer leader that I prefer. Take your sinker slide, pull your line through the hole and clip your weight on. Next, tie your line to the barrel swivel and then tie your leader to the other side of your barrel swivel. Lastly, either tie your leader straight to your hook eye or use a swivel with a hook clip to attach it. Cut a large mullet into 3-inch by 3-inch pieces. Throw your bait out right where the waves begin to break, making sure the drag is loose or the clicker is on because these fish don’t play! It won’t be long before you are listening to your drag scream away from you.

So, despite its reputation, April can prove an opportunistic month for anglers because of the changing seasons. With warmer weather, increasing water temperatures, and longer days upon us, our waters will yield an abundance of bait, causing our fish to become more and more willing to bite and easier to locate. Any angler will soon be able to get out there and find some fish!

By Chase Lasseter

