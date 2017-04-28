Bullred & Bay Jetty Combo Recipe of the Month!

Let’s keep the Recipe something simple this month. Let’s say you come back in from your Bullred & Bay Jetty Combo trip and pretty tired from your full day of fun, but super hungry! Well you now have a freezer full of fish, so lets cook some of that up! This will work on a red fish, trout, or jetty snapper, whichever you’re feeling. You will need:

INGREDIENTS

fish on the half shell

butter

garlic

lemon

seasonings – personally I think a simple salt, pepper, and garlic powder work fine

tortillas – corn are my favorite

diced up cabbage, can be bought in bags at any store

and a hot grill!

COOKING DIRECTIONS

Lets get started!

First, wash the fish getting the meat down until its nice and white, don’t worry about scaling it any further but also make sure not to let the meat fall apart. Next has a few ways you can do it, so lets number it. 1) you can melt the butter, add the seasonings of your choice and diced garlic and drizzle it onto the fish, but leaving some to add while it is cooking on the grill 2) spread the butter-about a tablespoons worth – on each fillet and sprinkling the seasonings on after, this allows the butter to keep the seasonings on the fish better, and add some garlic on top to add some zest 3) depending on the thickness of the fillets, you can cut slits into the fish adding larger cuts of garlic and butter into the fish itself, and seasoning on top of that.

Now that you have your fish prepared to your liking, throw the fillets on the grill you have heating up! How long you have the fish on depends on how thick the cuts are, so keep an eye on them. While they’re on, add the lemon – either squeezed or cut into slices and put on top of the fish while it’s cooking.

Jetty snapper will be flaky when they’re finished, trout and red fish will be as well, but not as flaky as jetty snapper. When the fillets are nice and finished, take them off and when they’re cool you’re ready to eat! Get your tortillas warmed up, put some cabbage on with some fish and you have quick and easy fish tacos!

This same recipe for the fish specifically does well with rice and green beans, so whichever you are in the mood for – or how hungry you are – you can enjoy your catch from the one and only Out Cast Charters!!

Thanks for tuning in this month! Keep those rods bent and be safe out there!