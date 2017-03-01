When it comes to customizing your vehicle, California Custom Sport Trucks has been leading the way in South Florida for over 20 years. Owned and operated by Ed Federkeil, he and his team have prided themselves on 100% customer service and satisfaction since 1995. According to Ed, customer service is the most important product they sell.

Ed spent many years drag racing on the NHRA circuit and has taken what he learned on the track and applied it to street driven vehicles and has built some of the hottest looking and best performing machines on the road today. Ed also spent 30 years with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Division and recently retired as Battalion Chief of the hazardous materials team. He now spends his spare time chasing as many different species of fish as he can from his Everglades 255.

California Customs offers complete vehicle customization and upgrade packages. Whether you need a tool box or a custom wheel and tire package, they have you covered. Lifting or lowering, performance modifications like superchargers, computer chips and programmers, headers and exhaust systems are just some of the services you can find here. They are also experts with audio and video and parts upgrades to maximize your vehicle’s towing performance.

If you would like to make your vehicle what you really wanted all along, stop by and meet Ed and his team to discuss your needs. Tell them Coastal Angler sent you.

CALIFORNIA CUSTOM SPORT TRUCKS

4721 RAVENSWOOD ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33312

954-981-7223

www.calcustoms.com