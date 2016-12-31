Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail

By Mike Hammond

When I tell people Lee County is home to a 190-mile paddling trail called the Great Calusa Blueway, the first question I almost always receive is, “Do you have to paddle it all at once?” Not at all. In fact, most people, including me, probably only paddle a couple of miles at a time.

A typical outing on the Calusa Blueway starts with the paddlers driving from their home or lodging to one of the many paddlecraft launches throughout Lee County listed on the free maps or on its smartphone app. After launching, they can follow the marked trail to one of their favorite fishing spots, an isolated beach or stretch of river and return in time to talk about their paddling adventures with friends over dinner and drinks. There are camping opportunities along the trail, but day trips seem to be most popular.

Potential paddlers can visit calusablueway.com and order free maps, get GPS coordinates for the markers, see a list of amenities for each launch, find outfitters for rentals, see the location of points of interest such as parks and marinas, and get wildlife observation and safety tips. All the information you need to start planning your paddling adventure is there.

The second question I usually get is, “What is your favorite paddle?” My response is always, “It depends.”

With 233 square miles of inland waterways and backwaters, there are many paddling options. It’s difficult to pick one favorite paddle. Each section has its own charm and potential for being a favorite paddle when conditions and the paddler’s interest align.

Articles in coming editions of Coastal Angler will highlight different segments of and routes along the Calusa Blueway and give paddlers all the information and inspiration they need to get out and explore the trail and find a “favorite paddle” for themselves. The most beautiful, isolated and fishiest places in Southwest Florida are out there waiting. Just remember to please always wear your personal-flotation device while on the water.

The blueway is named for the Calusas, the seafaring American Indians who thrived for centuries in Southwest Florida before the arrival of the Spaniards. The trail was established in 2002-03 by Lee County Parks and Recreation and the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau. The Estero Bay leg was completed in 2003; the Pine Island Sound leg was completed in 2005; and, the Caloosahatchee leg debuted in October 2007. For more information about the trail and events, please visit calusablueway.com.

Mike Hammond is based in Fort Myers, Florida, and is a staff member at Lee County Parks & Recreation. He is the Calusa Blueway coordinator for Lee County.